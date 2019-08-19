Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Kimble. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 View Map Burial Following Services Lakeview Memory Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Faye Humpries Kimble, 94, of York, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 peacefully at her home and surrounded by family and friends.



The funeral service will be held at 3PM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home with Pastor Raymond C. Tommy Williams and Pastor Gerald Moss, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8 on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home.



Faye was born on January 23, 1925 in Shelby, NC. She was the daughter of the late Guy Humpries and Cleo Martin Humpries. She was a member at Security Baptist Church in Rock Hill, SC.



Faye was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Anne Robinson (Robert), Peggy Summerlin, Brenda Womble (Ray), sons, Robert Kimble (Sarah), James Kimble (Wanda), sisters, Guynelle Flynn, Dorothy Thompson, eleven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Alonzo "Bob" Kimble, sisters, Ruth Humpries, Mary Ellen Stewart, Shirley Lockridge, Betty Steele, Lucille Puckett, and brothers, Bob Humpries and Ben Humpries.



The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Providence Hospice and Brightstar Care Services. Faye was blessed to have her two nieces, Diane Bailey and Linda Waldt, who provided the attention, special care and exceptional love to assist in her final days.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Hospice Care, 1736 Old York Rd. York, SC 29745 or to Security Baptist Church, 424 Annafrel St. Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Kimble family.

