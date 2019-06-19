Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye W. Smith. View Sign Service Information Parker Funeral Home 870 Saluda Street Rock Hill , SC 29730 (803)-329-1414 Send Flowers Obituary

Faye W. Smith went home to be with the Lord June 13, 2019. She passed away peacefully at Rock Hill Post Acute Care in Rock Hill, S.C. Faye mostly worked in textile and was an avid reader. She is preceded in death by her father Robert Moffat Bankhead, and her mother Mamie Alford Bankhead. She is survived by her son, Jimmy Shaver (Tracey); brother, Jimmy Bankhead(Glenda) of Rock Hill; a sister, Linda Wray of Rock Hill; brother, Bobby Bankhead and friend Camile of Charlotte, N.C. her grandson, Jason Raleigh (Maira) of Clarksville, Tenn. And Jerod Cook of Rock Hill, S.C.; her great grandchildren, Joseph, Jacob, Emily, and Jimmy Raleigh of Clarksville, Tenn. Close friends Pat Munn, Tammy Munn, Betty Johnson, and Brenda Rayfield. Many other family, friends and nieces and nephews. We thank God for Faye and the time we shared with her. She will be missed.



Visitation on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church Hwy 21, Fort Mill. Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Parrish. Private burial at Laurelwood Cemetery, Rock Hill, S.C. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald on June 19, 2019

