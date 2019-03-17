Florence Ogilvy Kane, 97, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Westminster Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Services for Mrs. Kane will be private. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery with her late husband, Colonel Douglas Terry Kane, at a later date.
Mrs. Kane was born March 17, 1921 in Holstein, Iowa to the late William Forrest Ogilvy and the late Sybil Emily Knox Pleasance Ogilvy. She was a graduate of South Dakota State University, school teacher and homemaker.
Mrs. Kane is survived by her son, Lt. Col. Terry Richard Kane and his wife Mary McArtor Kane of Fuquay Varina, NC; her daughters, Kelly Kane of Rock Hill, Kathleen Kane Helme and husband Neil of Medford, MA; her loving grandchildren, Maj. Bradley Christopher Hamrick, Nathan Kane Seibert, Meredith Lee Seibert, Margaret Ogilvy Helme; her two great-grandchildren, Makayla Hamrick and Easton Hamrick. Mrs. Kane was also preceded in death by a daughter, Margaret Lee Kane Hamrick.
