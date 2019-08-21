Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Forrest W. Buice. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Forrest W. Buice, 93, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Adnah United Methodist Church, with Rev. David McManus officiating. Burial will be in Adnah Church Cemetery.



Born in Hickory Grove, SC, Mr. Buice was the son of the late Forest T. Buice and the late Blanche Goforth Buice. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Haselden. He was a US Army veteran serving during the Korean War and was owner/operator of Buice Construction Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf. He was a member of Adnah United Methodist Church.



Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Sara Mitchell Buice; his son, Timothy F. (Cheri) Buice of Bonaire, GA; his daughter, Kathryn Ann (Steve) St. Clair of Tega Cay; his grandsons, John Buice, Jordan Buice and Joshua Buice; two sisters, Doris Truesdale of Marion, NC and Mildred Williford of Rock Hill; three brothers, Charles Buice of Clinton, Joel Buice of Gaffney and Harold Buice of Rock Hill.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Buice's name to Adnah United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 1 Adnah Dr., Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Buice family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net

