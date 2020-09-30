Alfred Floyd Hill, 82, of York, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens with the Rev. Matt Burrell officiating. Floyd served proudly in the US Army from 1962 through 1964 and was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church and Liberty Baptist Church in York. He worked in Production Management at Huntley of York and Rock Hill Printing and Finishing. Floyd enjoyed fishing, wood working, spending time with family, camping, and serving in Church. He is survived by sons, Danny Hill (Teresa) of Southampton, N.J. and Michael Hill (Jennifer) of Corpus Christi, Texas; sisters, Grace McDaniel, Joyce Shires, and Ruth Womack and grandchildren, Morgan, Jaxon (Caitlyn), Ashlyn, Eric, and Evan. Floyd was preceded in death by wife, Joyce Swafford Hill, father, Roland Elijah Hill, mother, Gertie Fincannon Hill, and brother, Howard Hill. Memorials can be made to Agape Hospice, 12 N. Congress St., York, SC 29745. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com
