Mrs. Frances Barber Reddic of 2115 Cornelius Road passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2019 at Piedmont Med. Center. She was a graduate of Emmett Scott High School. Frances retired from Winthrop University with 36 years of service. She is survived by her daughter-Tanzella Barber, grandson Montrel McClanahan, sisters; Minnie McCullough & Betty Brice, brothers-Eddie Barber, Charles Barber (Christine) & Alfonso Barber (Paulette) and many other beloved family members. The family will receive friends Mon. Oct. 14 from 6-8 pm at Robinson Funeral Home. Homegoing Services will be held at 1 pm on Tues. Oct. 15 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 1781 Dunlap Roddey Rd., Rock Hill.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 13, 2019