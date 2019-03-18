Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Happy had a wonderful, long, and very full life. She loved deeply her family and friends, and was loved deeply by her family and friends.



She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Mr. and Mrs. Porter Clarke Blackman (Martha and Clarke) of Spartanburg, SC, Mr. and Mrs. Aquilla Richard Johnston, Jr. (Carol and Dick) of Columbia, SC, and Aston Blackman Ackerman of Spartanburg, SC; six grandchildren, Martha B. Blackman of New York City, NY, Porter Clarke Blackman, Jr. of Spartanburg, SC, John Sullivan Johnston (Sully), Happy Johnston Walden, both of Charleston, SC, Michael Christian Crowson of Columbia, SC, and Tracy Ackerman of Alaska; and three great-grandchildren, Maddox Sullivan Johnston, Carolyn Josey Jennings, and David Jackson Jennings.



A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. J. Edward Morris. Immediately following the service, the family will celebrate her life at The Piedmont Club, 361 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .



The family wishes to thank the staff of White Oak Estates for their loving care of our mother.



An online guest register is available at



Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Frances "Happy" Coleman Blackman, 101, of Spartanburg, SC, died peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019. Born August 9, 1917 in Hyman, SC, she was one of 13 children of the late Annie Pauline and William Coleman. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Percival Clarke Blackman in 1989 after over 50 years of marriage.Happy had a wonderful, long, and very full life. She loved deeply her family and friends, and was loved deeply by her family and friends.She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Mr. and Mrs. Porter Clarke Blackman (Martha and Clarke) of Spartanburg, SC, Mr. and Mrs. Aquilla Richard Johnston, Jr. (Carol and Dick) of Columbia, SC, and Aston Blackman Ackerman of Spartanburg, SC; six grandchildren, Martha B. Blackman of New York City, NY, Porter Clarke Blackman, Jr. of Spartanburg, SC, John Sullivan Johnston (Sully), Happy Johnston Walden, both of Charleston, SC, Michael Christian Crowson of Columbia, SC, and Tracy Ackerman of Alaska; and three great-grandchildren, Maddox Sullivan Johnston, Carolyn Josey Jennings, and David Jackson Jennings.A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. J. Edward Morris. Immediately following the service, the family will celebrate her life at The Piedmont Club, 361 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .The family wishes to thank the staff of White Oak Estates for their loving care of our mother.An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com Floyd's North Church Street Chapel Funeral Home The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries

235 North Church Street

Spartanburg , SC 29306

(864) 582-5451 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Mar. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close