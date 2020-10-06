1/1
Frances Cunnup Gardner
Ms. Frances Cunnup Gardner, beloved wife of Richard Fred Gardner, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at age 93. She was a resident of The Waterford senior community at 9370 Windsor Lake Blvd., Columbia, SC.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Thursday, October 8, at Laurelwood Cemetery in Rock Hill, SC. Mrs. Gardner can be viewed Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 8:00 am until 11:00 am at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.

Frances was born in 1927 in the Catawba community of York County to Jesse Carey Cunnup, Sr. and Grace Bickett Cunnup. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Jesse Carey Cunnup, Jr., William A. Cunnup, Melvin Leon Cunnup, and Lloyd Keith Cunnup, and by her sisters, Martha Reid Faris and Catherine Hunsucker; and by her son, Robert Stephen Gardner.

After graduating from Rock Hill High in 1944, she worked at Rock Hill Telephone Company. She was married August 12, 1950 to Fred Gardner, with whom she recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. She was a loving mother, a friend to all, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Surviving are her son Richard F. Gardner, Jr. (Tanya) of Gilbert, SC; son John F. Gardner (Mary) of Greenville, SC; daughter-in-law Ann Gardner of Lexington, SC; six grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and her sisters, Mary Wicker and Barbara (Merrill) Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net

Published in The Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
