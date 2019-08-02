Mrs. Frances L. Engle, 85, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Grandview Memorial Park on Hollis Lakes Rd, with Rev. Joey Deese officiating. Visitation will follow.
Born in York, SC, Mrs. Engle was the daughter of the late Roy Allman and the late Hattie McCraven Allman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Engle. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her grandchildren and shopping.
Surviving are her daughter, Shirley (Jackie) Lear of Rock Hill; two grandsons, Chad (Ashland) Lear and Cody Lear, both of Rock Hill; and two great-granddaughters, Taylor Lear and Jessica Lear.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Engle's name to the SC Burned Children's Fund, MUSC Children's Health, 169 Ashley Ave., 543NT, MSC355, Charleston, SC 29425.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Engle family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 2, 2019