Mrs. Frances Watson Funderburk, 87, went to be with the Lord Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Wellmore of Tega Cay, SC.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Clover, SC, with Mr. Steve Myers officiating. The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will be in Woodside Cemetery.
Mrs. Funderburk was born January 16, 1933 in Hickory Grove, SC to the late Morgan Watson and Lena Hoffman Watson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe D. Funderburk, Sr., a daughter, Holly Coyne and a sister, Betty Love.
Survivors are her son Joe D. Funderburk, Jr. (Chrystal) of Hickory Grove, SC; daughter Teresa Adams (Sam) of Rock Hill, SC; and grandchildren Kyle Adams, Joey Funderburk, Morgan Funderburk, Hannah Funderburk, Austin Vennetti and Dawson Coyne.
Mrs. Funderburk graduated from Kings Business College and was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She retired from the SC Dept. of Social Services after many years. She will be best remembered for her love of family, generosity, frugality, personal sacrifice, a lifetime of hard work and self reliance honed by growing up on a farm during the Depression. She will be sorely missed...but thanks to Christ, one day we will see her again!
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Clover or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Funderburk.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 1, 2020