Mrs. Frances McQueen Gardner, 86, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home.
A private family service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road, with Rev. Dennis Williford officiating.
Born in Ellerbe, NC, Mrs. Gardner was the daughter of the late Daniel McQueen and the late Florence McKinnon McQueen. She was also preceded in death by her twin sons, Kimmy and Timmy Gardner; her daughter, Deborah Kay Martin; two brothers; and four sisters. She worked 15 years for Celanese and then was owner/operator of Fran's Superette and was financial advisor for Gardner's Trucking and Gardner's Sanitation. She traveled the US and part of Canada. She loved fishing and took the opportunity to fish in the wilderness of Canada where she caught a record sized Pike. She also fished the Snake River. She was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are her husband of 69 years, John D. Gardner; three grandchildren, Johnny Lee (Jennifer) Martin Jr., Krystal (Mike) O'Connor and David Martin; six great-grandchildren, Brandon Kocher, Jonathan Martin, Jacob Martin, Michael O'Connor, Elizabeth O'Connor and Candice Martin; and her sister, Hazel Honeycutt.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 28, 2020