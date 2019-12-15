Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Joann Linder. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Frances Joann Linder, 77, went to be with Our Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Pruitt Health.



Mrs. Linder was born in York, SC, the daughter of the late O.M. Chapman Linder and the late Frances Ada Ramsey Linder. She was a longstanding member of the LDS-York Ward and a devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Linder was preceded in death by her brother Jerry Linder, and her nephew, Joshua Linder.



Mrs. Linder is survived by her daughters, Alicia (Robert) Snyder of Rock Hill, SC, and Nicole (Russell) Pilot of Rock Hill, SC; her sisters, Bobbi (Scott) Killian of Clover, SC, Marie Ross of York, SC and Sandra Estes of Little Rock, AR; her brother, Jeffrey Linder of Shelby, NC; her grandchildren, Grayson (Amy) Snyder of Rock Hill, SC, Zach (Susan) Snyder of Rock Hill, SC, Kaleb (Monkia) Edwards of Rock Hill, SC, Billy (Albany) Edwards of Mooresville, NC, and Jesse Edwards of Rock Hill, SC, Harley (Ryan) Edwards of Rock Hill, SC, Marisa Lyles of York, SC, Jessica-Lee Pilot of Tilton, NH; her great-grandchildren, Jonah and Sam Snyder; Charity, McKenzie and Kaleb Jr Edwards; Beckett, Kypsy and Ayson Edwards, Jacob Arcuri, and Jayce Pilot.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm-6:30 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Linder's name to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



