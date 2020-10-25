1/1
Frances "Granny" Lingerfeldt
1935 - 2020
Frances J. Lingerfeldt "Granny", 84, of York, SC, passed away at home surrounded by family on October 22, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in York, SC. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM on Sunday in the cemetery. Rev. James Locklair will be officiating.

Frances was born on December 29, 1935 to the late John and Bertie Ivey in York, SC. She was the widow of Lewis Lingerfeldt. She worked at Cannon Mills and loved spending time outdoors.

She is survived by her six children; Leon Lingerfeldt (Carol), Lena Taylor (Don), Vernon Lingerfeldt (Denise), Sue Clearwater (Richard), Linda Bradley (Sam), Brenda Weaver (Doug), sister, Luella Sanders, twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by five brothers; Howard, Buck, James, Bobby, J.D. Ivey, four sisters; Margaret McDaniel, Annie Gordon, Sarah Lowe, Viola Westmoreland, and three grandchildren; Mary Lingerfeldt, Vernon Lingerfeldt Jr., and Michael Lyon.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at 128 S. Tryon St., Suite 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202 or to Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC 29730.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Lingerfeldt family.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
OCT
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
