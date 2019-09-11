Mr. Francis G. Merithew passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. He was born in Rochester, NY on December 31, 1948. Mr. Merithew served in the US Air Force for 7 years and was employed in various electrical jobs throughout his life. He was an avid motorcyclist, enjoyed traveling and attended Friendship United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife, Rebecca; his daughter, Becky Young; two brothers, Larry and Hank. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Merithew family.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 11, 2019