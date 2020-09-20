1/1
Francis Lobresco
1947 - 2020
Mr. Francis Anthony Lobresco, 73, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.

Born in Massachusetts, Mr. Lobresco was the son of the late Guisseppe Lobresco and the late Alba Catalano Thrower. He was also preceded in death by his brother, James Thrower. He was a US Marine veteran and a retired computer programmer. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and was very dedicated.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Jackie G. Lobresco; his sons, Paul Curtis Lobresco, Joseph Anthony (Kelly) Lobresco and Michael Giovanni Lobresco; six grandchildren; his sister, Marie (Anthony) Catalano; and his brother, Allen Thrower.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 East White Street, Rock Hill, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Lobresco's name to New Hope Baptist Church, 875 Neelys Creek Road, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
