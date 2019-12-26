Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Brakefield. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary





The funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Living By Faith Baptist Church in York, SC, with the Reverend Rick Sturgis officiating. The burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Friday at the church and at other times at the family's home.



Frank was born on August 25, 1944 in Cherokee County. He was the son of the late Alva Brakefield and Eunice Lanier Brakefield. He was a member of Living By Faith Baptist Church.



Frank is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Daniels Brakefield, sons, Bobby Brakefield (Rayna), Ricky Brakefield (Melaney), sisters, Pat Hicks, Faye Robbinson, six grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.



In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin Brakefield and Alvah P. Brakefield.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the generous and loving caregivers that helped Frank through his hard times.



In memory of Frank Brakefield, memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Brakefield family.

