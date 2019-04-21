Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Falls Jr.. View Sign

Frank Carroll Falls, Jr. passed from this life to eternal life at his home on Friday, April 19, 2019.



A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Monday, April 22, 2019 at Bethel PCA Church, 2445 Hwy 557, Clover with the Rev. Marcus Van Vlake officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethel Church cemetery. Frank's family will receive friends following the service in the church family life center.



Frank was born July 8, 1943 to the late Carroll and Jennie Falls of Bethany. Frank was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Bonnie McElveen. He is survived by his brothers, Tom (Brenda) Falls of Clover and Larry (Ann) Falls of Clover and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Frank was a 1961 graduate of Clover High and was Student Body President that year. He received an Industrial Management degree from Clemson University in 1965, where he was a member of the Tiger Band. He married his high school sweetheart, Marianne Barnett that same year. Frank served in the South Carolina National Guard for the following six years. He worked in the Accounting Department of M. Lowenstein in Rock Hill for 12 years. In 1981, he opened a Nationwide Insurance Agency in Clover and served his clients and community well until his retirement in 2012. During those years, Frank also was elected to serve many years on the Clover School District Board of Directors and was Chairman of the Board for a time. He enjoyed serving on the York County Hall of Fame Board, which recognizes past and present outstanding local athletes.



Bethel PCA Church became Frank's home church after marrying Marianne and moving to the Bethel community. He faithfully worshiped and sang in the choir at Bethel, where he also served both as a Deacon and an Elder for many years.



Frank is also survived by his wife of 53 years, Marianne; son Travis Falls of Charlotte, NC; daughter Leigh (Paul) Mehring of Elgin, SC. His children were the love of his life as was golfing with his buddies at Spring Lake and cheering the Clemson Tigers on to many victories at Death Valley.



Frank's family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, home health care nurses, and the Kindred Hospice for their skilled and compassionate care for Frank during the years of his brave battle against cancer. Frank's goal mirrored that of Paul's in 2 Timothy 4:7: Frank did fight a good fight, and now he has finished the race and by God's grace, he kept the faith.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Deacon's Fund at Bethel Church (used to assist local families in need) or to the Cemetery Association of Bethel Church, 2445 Hwy. 557, Clover, SC 29710 or Kindred Hospice, 223 South Herlong Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Online condolences may be made at



M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Falls.

209 North Main Street

Clover , SC 29710

