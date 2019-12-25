Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Michael Cholewinski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





After serving in the Korean War as a Marine: Frank was happily married for 62 years to the love of his life, Myrtie Alice Roberts. He received his BS in engineering physics and MS in applied mathematics from Auburn University; he completed his doctoral degree in analysis at Washington University in 1964.



He taught advanced mathematics at Clemson University for 32 years.



He was born in Chicago Illinois from Lillian Helen Wilusz (Chapek) and Casimir Cholewinski. His three known siblings were: Teresa Eve Cholewinski Romano, Marie Marcelli Cholewinski Willborn, and Joseph Richard Chapek. His four children are Christine Murphy (Tim), Helen Gomez (Raul), Sarah Cholewinski (Keith McCorkle), Frank Cholewinski. He has 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



After retirement, he continued his research in math. He published some of his work including a book on Contemporary Mathematics: The Finite Calculus Associated with Bessel Functions. He enjoyed writing and analysis of math theorems, nutritional health, farming, He had a huge heart and love of family. He especially enjoyed taking care of his many dogs and animals.



A memorial service will be held at the Brown-Oglesby funeral home, 101 E.North 2nd St, Seneca SC 29678 with service at 11 AM and visitation following.





