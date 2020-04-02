Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frankie Jane (Roach) Lowder. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Graveside service 2:00 PM Rock Hill Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Frankie Jane Roach Lowder, 85, of Rock Hill went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 following a period of declining health.



Frankie was born on July 20, 1934 in Rock Hill to the late Palmer Monroe and Fannie L. Duncan Roach. She was a faithful member of Antioch United Methodist Church where she enjoyed volunteering and serving in any way she could. Frankie was always caring for others, she made Egg Custard Pies, Tea Cake Cookies, and Blondies for anyone who was sick in the community with hopes that it would lift their spirits. She was a graduate of Rock Hill High School, later she worked as a secretary and spent many years as a homemaker taking care of her children and family.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Rayford Franklin Lowder, Sr, siblings Duncan, Jack, Alta, Ann and Louise.



Those left to cherish her memory include her children Rayford Lowder Jr. and wife Ginny of Rock Hill, Darryl Lowder of Rock Hill, Karen Willson and husband Paul of Rock Hill, grandchildren Bryan Lowder, Kyle Lowder, Grant Willson, Zach Willson and Burt Ferguson. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.



A Graveside for immediate family members will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life service will be held at later date.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Antioch United Methodist Church, 930 W. Rambo Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29730 or Agape Hospice, 1326 Ebenezer Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732.



The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Chandler Place Assisted Living and Agape Hospice for the compassionate care provided to Frankie and her late husband Rayford.



Online Condolences may be registered at



Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center is proudly serving the Lowder family.

