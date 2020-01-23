Mr. F.O. "Fred" Chowning, 87, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Richland Memorial in Columbia.
The memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at College Park Baptist Church, with Revs. Ronnie Helms and Mike Carter officiating.
Born in Waurika, OK, Mr. Chowning was the son of the late O.G. Chowning and the late Bertha Middleton Chowning. He was also preceded in death by his son and his brother. He was a US Navy veteran who was a member of the Seabees and was an excellent salesman in his career of phones and communication. He won several awards over the course of his career. He loved people and was very outgoing. He was a very active member of College Park Baptist Church and was instrumental in starting the Firehouse Ministry. He was also a choir member.
Surviving are his wife of 17 years, Pat Chance Chowning; four children; three step-children; many grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Chowning's name to College Park Baptist Church, 1203 Eisenhower Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Chowning family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 23, 2020