Freddie Freeman Sr.
Reverend Freddie Lee Freeman Sr. ROCK HILL, SC - Rev. Freddie Lee Freeman Sr., 68, our loved one went to be with Jesus on July 24, 2020. He was very loved by his family and will be missed greatly. His Homecoming service was held August 7th, at the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church. He was the son of the late Mack Freeman and Reba Freeman Holliman; he was predeceased by two brothers Donnie Freeman and David Mack Freeman. He is survived by his son Freddie Freeman Jr. and daughter Laure Freeman Wright, both of Rock Hill, SC; one brother James (Rocky) Freeman; sister-in-law Connie Freeman; and one sister Dianne Wilson, all of Rock Hill; two granddaughters Tiffany Wright and Kimberly Wright of Rock Hill and two great-granddaughters and one great-grandson; also, two nephews and two nieces. He was Co-Pastor at Go Ye Ministries. He was well known by his faithfulness to his Lord and Saviour and his love for his family and friends.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
