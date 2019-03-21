Mr. Freddie Lee Simpson, 73 of 532 Friedheim Rd. passed away March 14, 2019 at home. His funeral will be 11am Sat. at Big Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Garden-Hollis Lake. The family will receive friends on Friday 6pm til 8pm at Big Calvary Baptist Church and other times at 553 Strathclyde Way, Rock Hill, SC. Services by Faith Funeral Service of York.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 21, 2019