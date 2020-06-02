Freddie Louis Gallman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Freddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freddie Louis Gallman 64, 0f 611 Karen Dr. Rock Hill SC, passed away on Friday May 29, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday June 5, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Browns Chapel AME Zion Church with Rev. Anthony Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing 3-7 pm on Thursday at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The Family will receive friends at the home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 2, 2020
Thanks for being a wonderful classmate and friend , at one point I lived in Lowrys , special place .
Sam Murphy
Classmate
June 2, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. I can hear singing Heal the Land. Rest in Jesus. God is still good.
Yvonne Patton
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved