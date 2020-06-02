Or Copy this URL to Share

Freddie Louis Gallman 64, 0f 611 Karen Dr. Rock Hill SC, passed away on Friday May 29, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday June 5, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Browns Chapel AME Zion Church with Rev. Anthony Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing 3-7 pm on Thursday at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The Family will receive friends at the home.



