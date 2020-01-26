Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick "Fred" Bickel. View Sign Service Information M L Ford & Sons Funeral Home 4820 Charlotte Hwy Lake Wylie , SC 29710 (803)-831-1909 Send Flowers Obituary

January 1952 - April 2019



Born in Philadelphia, PA, Fred's health challenges throughout his life never dampened his enthusiasm for artistic expression. Fred's gentle spirit was reflected in his art. It was created in a variety of mediums including collage, colored pencil, acrylics and calligraphy. His passion for nature and all its creatures was a reoccurring theme throughout most of his artistic work. Fred used a complexity of colors and abstractions to unify shapes and forms in his compositions.



A true Renaissance man, Fred was grounded in a variety of interests. He was an avid golfer, a travel enthusiast, a connoisseur of Chinese cuisine, and a life-long fan of both college and professional sports. Fred also enjoyed designing innovative logos for both local businesses and global corporate clients, and created hundreds of unique designs over the course of his career.



Fred had a prolific and diverse career. From owning a graphic design agency in Connecticut to his final position as Creative Director at Bank of America Corporate Headquarters, Charlotte, NC. Fred will be remembered as a universal soul, always thinking "outside the box".



Surviving is his wife, Candace. He will be missed as well, by his many lifelong friends, and extended family.



M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC served the family of Mr. Bickel.

