Fredrick Honeycutt

Mr. Fredrick Don Honeycutt, Sr., age 70 of Fort Mill, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, S.C.
Services will be held privately for the family. The service can be viewed Sunday at 2:55 p.m. by clicking on this website: https://youtu.be/JUQTqpN1_EI
A native of Fort Mill, Fred was a son of the late James Alvester "Vester" Honeycutt and Lily Vermell Watford Honeycutt. He was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church. Fred was a retired truck driver for Lance, Inc. and Garawco. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed golfing and wood working.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Joy Stewart Honeycutt, two sons, Fredrick "Donnie" Honeycutt, Jr. of Fort Mill and Stewart Reid Honeycutt (Nikki) of Catawba; his brothers, Jim Honeycutt (Xenia) of Fort Mill, Butch Honeycutt (Gail) of Rock Hill, Gary Honeycutt (Beni) of McConnells, Teeny Honeycutt (Gloria) of Fort Mill, Steven Honeycutt (Sallie) of Valdosta, Georgia; his brother-in-law, Ken Bayne of Fort Mill; his sister-in-law, Patti Honeycutt of Fort Mill; and two grandchildren, Lily and Hayden Honeycutt. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Bayne (2016) and his brother, Joe Honeycutt (2016).
Memorials may be made to St. John's U.M.C., P.O. Box 1298, Fort Mill, SC 29716; or to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com
