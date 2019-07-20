Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freida Ann (Wolfe) Sutton. View Sign Service Information Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill 314 Spratt Street Fort Mill , SC 29715 (803)-547-7575 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Riverview Presbyterian Church Funeral 1:00 PM Riverview Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary





Mrs. Freida Ann Sutton, age 86, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her home in Fort Mill.The funeral ceremony will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Riverview Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Allen Wolfe and Rev. Fred Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road in Rock Hill.Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mrs. Sutton one of seven children of the late Fred and Margaret Wolfe. She graduated from Rock Hill High School. Mrs. Sutton was the widow of Mack Whitesell Sutton, Sr., her husband of 56 years. She was retired from Springs Industries and was a member of Riverview Presbyterian Church. She was very involved with her church working with the Women of the Church and singing in the choir for over 40 years. Mrs. Sutton enjoyed cross stitching and gardening but she will be most remembered as a devoted fan of her family's athletics and activities.Surviving are her son, Douglas Sutton and his wife, Stephanie, of Lake Wylie; three daughters, Lynn Sutton of Fort Mill, Diane Sutton Barfield and her husband Steve of Fort Mill; and Johna Sutton and her wife, Lisa Harwell of Columbia; her brothers, Fred Wolfe (Anne) of Mobile, Alabama, Bill Wolfe (Pat) of Winston Salem, NC; her sisters, Betty Boyd of Charlotte, NC, Margaret Edens of Sumter, SC, Nancy Rivers (Sy) of Ocala, Florida and Jane Thomas (Bill) of Greenville, SC; eight grandchildren, Amanda Kruysman, Meagan Dailey, Christopher Barfield, Taylor Adkins, Daniel Barfield, Mackenzie LaFlamme, Zeth Sutton and William Sutton; and five great-grandchildren, Bryson and Avery Kruysman, Raegan Dailey, TC Barfield, and Everly LaFlamme. In addition to her husband Mrs. Sutton was preceded by her son Mack Whitesell Sutton, Jr., and her brothers in law Jim Boyd and John Edens.The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Riverview Presbyterian Church and at other times at the home of her daughter, Diane Barfield at 1540 Brook Drive in Fort Mill.Memorials may be made to Riverview Presbyterian Church, 124 N. Sutton Road, Fort Mill, S.C. 29708. Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com Published in The Herald on July 20, 2019

