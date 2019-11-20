Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM First Baptist Church Ladies Parlor York , SC View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM First Baptist Church York , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel "Freida" Ramsey Hartsoe, 80, of York, SC, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019.



The funeral service will be held at 3 PM on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church in York, with the Reverend Todd Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-3 PM on Thursday in the Ladies Parlor of the church.



Freida was born on March 12, 1939 to the late John Preston Ramsey and Bertha Hannan Ramsey. She was a member at First Wesleyan Church in York. Freida was born and raised in York, SC. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and loved her family with all her heart. In her high school years, she was a spirited cheerleader for the York Green Dragons where her love of sports began. She went on to marry the love of her life, Kenny, and they have been married 62 years. Both of them are/were York's most avid sports fans. When her children were younger, she spent countless hours volunteering for the York Booster Club cooking team meals, volunteering in any way possible and becoming a second mom to many of York's athletes through the years. Until her health declined in recent years, she continued to be on the sidelines at football, basketball, softball and baseball games in York. Everyone who knew Mrs. Freida loved her for her big heart and strong hand, keeping everyone she loved in line. She will be sorely missed by all those who loved her near and far.



Freida is survived by her husband, Kenneth "Kenny" Earl Hartsoe, sons, Timmy Hartsoe (Sharon), Dwayne Hartsoe (Carla), daughter, Renee Hartsoe, grandchildren, Gracee Hartsoe, Preston Hartsoe, Josh Hartsoe (Wendy), Kadi Chapman, Alix Chapman, Justin Hartsoe, and sisters, Janet Childers and Carolyn Tutherow.



In addition to her parents, Freida was preceded in death by her brothers, Gene Ramsey, Lester Ramsey, Pete Ramsey, sisters, Doris Ramsey, Dorothy Ramsey, Elezabeth Wyant, and grandson, Hunter Bigger.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 2101 Rexford Rd #165W Charlotte, NC 28211.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Hartsoe family.

