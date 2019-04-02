Frieda Moss Harvey (1950 - 2019)
  • "Frieda was a great person and a hard worker who always made..."
    - Amy Keith

Frieda Moss Harvey, 68, of Travelers Rest, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Born in Rock Hill to Louise Moss and the late Herbert Moss, Sr. She was a 1969 graduate of Rock Hill High School and a department manager at Walmart. Frieda dearly loved her family and especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her two children, Michael (Angie) Harvey and Sharyn "Beth" (Shane) Houston; six grandchildren, Cameron, Mackenzie and Kendall Harvey, Laddie, Charlie and Kayla Houston; siblings, Brenda (David) Phifer and Herbie Moss; and her special dog and companion, "Scooter".

She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Millard B. "Uncle Billy" Harvey in 2016.

A visitation will be held on April 3, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.

with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel.

Published in The Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
