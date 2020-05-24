Garry Paul Cribb FORT MILL, SC - Garry Paul Cribb, born January 1, 1951, in Chester, SC, transitioned from his earthly home after an unexpected battle with cancer on May 19, 2020. Gary is survived by his loving daughter Amy "Mishi" Bryant (Rodney), brothers Ronald Cribb (Johnsie), Dan Lanier (Jayne), only granddaughter Payton Bryant, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Avis Lanier and sister Denise Lanier. Gary loved his family, friends, animals, reading, scroll sawing, hunting, and most of all feeding the wild deer and turkeys that visited is rental home in Fort Mill, SC. Mishi and Rodney would like to thank the staff at Hospice & Community Care of Rock Hill, SC for their outstanding support in caring for Garry over the past weeks, both in home care and at the Hospice House. They would also like to thank family, friends, and co-workers for their friendship, prayers and ongoing support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Hospice & Community Care of Rock Hill, SC in Garry's name.
Published in The Herald on May 24, 2020