Mr. Gary Allen Griswold, 67, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Atrium Health - Main in Charlotte, NC.
Gary was born in San Louis Obispo, CA, and the son of the late John V Griswold and the late Kathleen Griswold. He was a member of Park Baptist Church and a retired Graphic Engineer. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his son, Stephen "Reid" Griswold.
A graveside service for Gary will be held 2:00 pm, Friday, May 22, 2020 at Laurelwood Cemetery, with Rev. Dave Kiehn officiating.
Gary is survived by his wife, Sheree Fudge Griswold; his son, Wesley "Kyle" Griswold of Rock Hill, SC; and his sister, Patrician (Mack) Bates of Tampa, FL. He enjoyed and loved his grand-puppies (as he called them).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gary's name to Park Baptist Church, 717 E. Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 20, 2020