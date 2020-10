Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Gary's life story with friends and family

Share Gary's life story with friends and family

Mr. Gary D. Childers, 59 of 2037 Wilkerson Rd. passed away Oct. 9, 2020 at Atrium Health-Main. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Faith Funeral Service of York is in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store