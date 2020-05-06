Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Ernest Thomasson. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Beloved Husband, Father and "Paw Paw", Gary Ernest Thomasson, 70, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Agape Hospice House.



Gary was born in Rock Hill, SC, and was the son of the Geneva Black Thomasson and the late Ernest Thomasson. He was a graduate of Rock Hill High School, class of 1967, attended USC and served in the United States Navy. Gary was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and a member of the American Legion. He retired from Duke Power as a Security Officer and formerly worked as an Emergency Medical Technician with York and Chester County EMS. He was a former Commissioner for the Boy Scouts of America and was a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award. Gary was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Shriners Club. He also worked part-time with Greene Funeral Home and was a volunteer of the chain crew for the Rock Hill District #3 Football Stadium. He also spent many years coaching youth in football and baseball. In addition to his father, Gary was preceded in death by his sister Judy Lucas and recently joined in death by his late uncle Broadus Thomasson.



A celebration of life for Gary will be announced and held at a later date.



In addition to his mother, Gary is survived by his wife, Betty Gale Hopper Thomasson; his two daughters, Mara Hammond Hardee (Keith) of Mount Pleasant, SC, and Tara Thomasson of Rock Hill, SC; his son, Jonathan Thomasson (Tiffany) of Chester, SC; his seven grandchildren, Savannah Littlejohn, Ethan Littlejohn, Owen Thomasson, Coleton Thomasson, Nora Ree Hardee, Beckman Hardee, and Palmer Hardee; his two great-grandchildren, Sanaria Hill and Sanayah Hill; and his uncle, Roy Odell Thomasson of Rock Hill, SC, as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins.



Condolences may be made at

Beloved Husband, Father and "Paw Paw", Gary Ernest Thomasson, 70, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Agape Hospice House.Gary was born in Rock Hill, SC, and was the son of the Geneva Black Thomasson and the late Ernest Thomasson. He was a graduate of Rock Hill High School, class of 1967, attended USC and served in the United States Navy. Gary was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and a member of the American Legion. He retired from Duke Power as a Security Officer and formerly worked as an Emergency Medical Technician with York and Chester County EMS. He was a former Commissioner for the Boy Scouts of America and was a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award. Gary was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Shriners Club. He also worked part-time with Greene Funeral Home and was a volunteer of the chain crew for the Rock Hill District #3 Football Stadium. He also spent many years coaching youth in football and baseball. In addition to his father, Gary was preceded in death by his sister Judy Lucas and recently joined in death by his late uncle Broadus Thomasson.A celebration of life for Gary will be announced and held at a later date.In addition to his mother, Gary is survived by his wife, Betty Gale Hopper Thomasson; his two daughters, Mara Hammond Hardee (Keith) of Mount Pleasant, SC, and Tara Thomasson of Rock Hill, SC; his son, Jonathan Thomasson (Tiffany) of Chester, SC; his seven grandchildren, Savannah Littlejohn, Ethan Littlejohn, Owen Thomasson, Coleton Thomasson, Nora Ree Hardee, Beckman Hardee, and Palmer Hardee; his two great-grandchildren, Sanaria Hill and Sanayah Hill; and his uncle, Roy Odell Thomasson of Rock Hill, SC, as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins.Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on May 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close