Gary A. Holder, MGySGt (USMC retired) passed away 18 June 2020. He was the husband of Thess N. Holder and the son of the late John Gary and Norma Thomas Holder, Jr. Mr. Holder served his country for 27 years as a United States Marine. In addition to his wife he is survived by sons, James Lee Holder of California and Jeffrey Phillip Holder of the Phillipines; one daughter, Gina Sue Holder Smith of Maryland; one brother, John Traylor of Chester; one sister, Johnnie Love Drake of Tennessee; grand-children, D.J. Smith, Levi Holder, Nikki Holder Miller, Jamie Boston and T.J Bellings, II; and a number of great-grand-children.
Mr. Holder was a member of Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (4th Watch) in Rock Hill, the Marine Corps League, the American Legion and the Fleet Reserve Association.
A graveside service, practicing social distancing protocols, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday June 22, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Chester. Pastor Arvin Arayata will speak.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials made in Mr. Holder's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project by visiting woundedwarriorproject.org
Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.