Mr. Gary "Butch" Louis Stecker, 68, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Stecker was born in Whitney Point, NY and the son of the late Edward Louis Stecker and the late Eileen Mangan Stecker. Mr. Stecker enjoyed roller skating, and motor sports racing.
A memorial service for Mr. Stecker will be held 6:00 pm, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road with Chaplin Terry Feaster officiating.
Mr. Stecker is survived by his wife, Minnie Wellborn Stecker; his daughter, Nichole Stecker of Rock Hill; his sisters, Mary Chandler (Donald) of Whitney Point, NY, Ann Bello (Francis) of Endicott, NY, and Terri Dobbs (Charles) of Horseheads, NY. Mr. Stecker also is survived by his two dogs, Shadow and Bear.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on June 16, 2019