Mr. Gary Lee Mitchell, 74, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.



The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Ebenezer ARP Church, with Rev. Matt Allison and Dr. Mel Wines officiating. Burial will be in Ebenezer ARP Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service in the Bailey Activity Building.



Born in Jacksonville, IL, Gary was the son of the late Eldred Dale Mitchell and the late Mary Green McGath. Gary served in the US Navy from 1965 to 1972 aboard the USS Nathaniel Greene (SSBN-636) submarine as the nuclear reactor operator. In November of 2012, Gary laid the wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. He was retired from Duke Energy with 43 years of service in the nuclear field and he mentored new interns coming into the field. He received the J.B. Duke Award which awarded him in using his career knowledge of how to react to critical situations in saving a co-workers life by his quick assessment of the injuries and transport to the nearest hospital. He also loved real estate and selling property.



Gary joined the American Legion in 1972 at the Seneca Post 120 and later transferred to the Rock Hill Post 34 in 1978. He served in several positions at these posts and at the SC Department American Legion as District Commander, Zone Commander and all Vice Commander levels. He was elected as the Department Commander of The American Legion Department of SC on June 2, 2012 at the 94th annual department convention in Greenville, SC.



Surviving are his wife of over 50 years, Marlene A. Mitchell; his daughters, Stephanie M. (Chad) Friel and Stacy M. (Marc) Helms, both of Rock Hill; his grandchildren, Victoria Friel, Alexandria Friel and Mitchell Friel; his brother, Eldred Thomas Mitchell of Columbia, MO; and his sister, Teresa McGath (Herb) Smith of Virden, IL.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Mitchell's name to the American Legion Department of SC, Columbia Fisher House, PO Box 3309, Irmo, SC 29063.



Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Mitchell family

2133 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill , SC 29732

Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill , SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Published in The Herald on Mar. 16, 2019

