Gary W. Jones, age 73, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Gary was born in Rock Hill and lived here most of his life. He retired at age 63 from his own business. He loved fishing, beach music and was on avid shagger. He is survived by his wife, Nancy of 43 years. He has 3 sons and 6 grandchildren. A Celebration of Gary's Life will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church 1947 Old Friendship Road, Rock Hill, SC at 1:30 p.m. Close Family will gather at 12:00 noon. Parker Funeral Home Entrusted.
|
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-329-1414
Published in The Herald on Feb. 20, 2019