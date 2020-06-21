Gary "Butch" Watkins
1957 - 2020
ROCK HILL - Wriston Gary Watkins Jr, 63, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born May 20, 1957, in Rock Hill, SC to his mother, Joyce Ann Hunter Collins and his father, Wriston Gary Watkins Sr. of Rock Hill, SC.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel on 2133 Ebenezer Road in Rock Hill from 6pm to 7:30pm. A graveside service will be held on the following day on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10am at Grandview Memorial Park on Cherry Road 620 S Cherry Road in Rock Hill with Rev. Eddie Williams officiating.

Gary enjoyed his work as a welder throughout his life and had a passion for motorcycles. His family was very important to him and he will be dearly missed. Gary is survived by his wife, Charmie Watkins; his parents Wriston Gary Watkins Sr. and Joyce Collins; his son, Michael Watkins; his brother, Chris Watkins; his sister Kay Wells (Tony); and his four grandchildren, Christopher, Chad, Christian, and Chance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Butch's name to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
