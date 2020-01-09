Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Wayne Watts. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Wayne Watts, age 61, of York, passed away in Clover, SC on January 4, 2020 after a long courageous battle with Cancer.



Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Edwards Watts, his parents, Billy L. Watts and Lillian Smith Watts, and his brother, Billy L. Watts, Jr. of Bessemer City, NC.



He is survived by a sister, Betty Ann Watts Koth of Kings Mountain, NC, a son, Dustin J. Watts, of the home, and a daughter, Jodie Watts Benoist and her husband Doug of Clover. He has four grandchildren, Jake W. Solomon 14, Luke D. Benoist 2, Emmy G. Benoist 14, and Lauren B. Ledford and husband Tyler.



He was employed for 35 years by Clover Tool and Grinding as a Tool Designer. A very special thank you to the owners and employees for their compassion and assistance during his extended battle with cancer. Also, a special thank you for everyone's thoughts and prayers.



The family will receive friends and family Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1-3PM at the Benoist Residence, 2136 Faulkner Rd Clover, SC.



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Watts family.

