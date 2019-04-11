Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gayle Baker Hembree. View Sign

Gayle Baker Hembree, age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on the night of 8 April at the hospital in Rock Hill, SC.



She was born in 1939 in Rock Hill to her parents Edna Griffin Baker and Marconi Baker. She was a graduate of Indian Land High School, the West Liberty State University Dental Hygiene Program and a graduate with honors from MUSC (Medical University of South Carolina) with a bachelor's degree of health science. She was an enthusiastic contributor in setting up the Dental Hygienist Program at York Technical College here in Rock Hill.



Gayle dedicated her life to the practice of compassion and caring for others, both in her profession and with her church and family. As a dental hygienist in Rock Hill for over 40 years, she developed a special bond with both her patients and colleagues in the local dental industry.



She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She was married more than 58 years to her beloved husband Ike Hembree. They raised one son together and later doted over three precious grandchildren, her pride and joy. Because of their son's frequent overseas military postings, Ike and Gayle literally traveled all over the world to see the grandchildren in exotic and remote locations like Burma and Peru.



Gayle was a devoted member of the Church of Christ. She published the weekly church bulletin for many years. She enthusiastically taught Sunday school to generations of children. She was uniquely kind and humble and generous and incorporated Christian values in her service to others, always given with love and an open heart. She loved congregational singing and her lovely voice will be sorely missed at church.



Gayle loved to send cards for any occasion. She was utterly reliable when anyone needed help. She was a deeply loyal friend. She was one of the silent heroes that takes care of everyone so effortlessly and unselfishly. She had a beautiful laugh and smile, and a lived a life full of joy. She was loved deeply and left behind a legacy of wonderful memories and love.



She is survived by her husband, Ike Hembree, brother and wife Dr. Connie and Sylvia Baker, brother James Baker, brother-in-law and wife John and Betty Hembree, brother-in-law Bill Hembree, brother-in-law and wife Sam and Dee Hembree, son and wife Gordon and Nany Hembree, three grandchildren and many cherished nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.



Please join us in celebrating her life this Friday evening at a 7 p.m. memorial service at the Church of Christ at 339 Charlotte Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29730, There will be a brief reception and visitation immediately afterwards, with refreshment.



Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Southeastern Children's Home, P.O. Box 339, Duncan, SC 29334 or online.



Condolences may be left for the family at

Gayle Baker Hembree, age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on the night of 8 April at the hospital in Rock Hill, SC.She was born in 1939 in Rock Hill to her parents Edna Griffin Baker and Marconi Baker. She was a graduate of Indian Land High School, the West Liberty State University Dental Hygiene Program and a graduate with honors from MUSC (Medical University of South Carolina) with a bachelor's degree of health science. She was an enthusiastic contributor in setting up the Dental Hygienist Program at York Technical College here in Rock Hill.Gayle dedicated her life to the practice of compassion and caring for others, both in her profession and with her church and family. As a dental hygienist in Rock Hill for over 40 years, she developed a special bond with both her patients and colleagues in the local dental industry.She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She was married more than 58 years to her beloved husband Ike Hembree. They raised one son together and later doted over three precious grandchildren, her pride and joy. Because of their son's frequent overseas military postings, Ike and Gayle literally traveled all over the world to see the grandchildren in exotic and remote locations like Burma and Peru.Gayle was a devoted member of the Church of Christ. She published the weekly church bulletin for many years. She enthusiastically taught Sunday school to generations of children. She was uniquely kind and humble and generous and incorporated Christian values in her service to others, always given with love and an open heart. She loved congregational singing and her lovely voice will be sorely missed at church.Gayle loved to send cards for any occasion. She was utterly reliable when anyone needed help. She was a deeply loyal friend. She was one of the silent heroes that takes care of everyone so effortlessly and unselfishly. She had a beautiful laugh and smile, and a lived a life full of joy. She was loved deeply and left behind a legacy of wonderful memories and love.She is survived by her husband, Ike Hembree, brother and wife Dr. Connie and Sylvia Baker, brother James Baker, brother-in-law and wife John and Betty Hembree, brother-in-law Bill Hembree, brother-in-law and wife Sam and Dee Hembree, son and wife Gordon and Nany Hembree, three grandchildren and many cherished nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.Please join us in celebrating her life this Friday evening at a 7 p.m. memorial service at the Church of Christ at 339 Charlotte Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29730, There will be a brief reception and visitation immediately afterwards, with refreshment.Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Southeastern Children's Home, P.O. Box 339, Duncan, SC 29334 or online.Condolences may be left for the family at www.fortmillfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Fort Mill Funeral Home - Fort Mill

120 Massey Street P.O. Box 895

Fort Mill , SC 29716

803-548-2900 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close