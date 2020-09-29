Mrs. Gene Ethel Gill Eddy, 90, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Carolina Gardens of York.
The service will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Chaplain John Riebe officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 am until 11:30 am prior to the service. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Hollis Lake following the service.
Born in Jamestown, NY, April 30, 1930, Mrs. Eddy was the daughter of the late Glynn Gill and the late Ethel Johnson Gill. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert K Eddy, her son, Kenneth W Eddy, her sister, Carolyn L Pratt. She was a member of Mount Sinai Mecca Order of the Eastern Star #132, Jamestown, NY and Bethel Baptist Church, Lake Wylie, SC.
Mrs. Eddy is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Ronnie) Wilburn of Clover and Beverly G. (Marshall) Peterson of York; her son, Daniel H (Peggy) Eddy of York; her 12 grandchildren; her 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Glynda Stowell of Clover, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Eddy's name to American Cancer Society
1901 Brunswick Ave. Suite 100, Charlotte, NC, 28207.
