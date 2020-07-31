Genell Rowland Hawkins, 79 of Clover, S.C., passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 9:30 A.M. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Genell was born on February 27, 1941 to the late Emmett Rowland and Verda Mae Bryant Rowland and was married to the late Robert Wilson Hawkins, Sr.
Genell is survived by her son, William Neal Hawkins (Lu Anne), daughter, Audrey Gail Medlin, brothers, Benny Rowland, Curtis Rowland, sister, Nancy Hampton, 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and spouse, she is preceded in death by her son, Robert Wilson Hawkins, Jr., brothers, Marvin Rowland and Gerald Rowland.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Hawkins family.