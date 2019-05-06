Mrs. Geneva Humphries Alexander, age 77 of 162 Canupp Rd., Sharon, SC, widow of Fredrick Jerry Alexander, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Alexander was born in York County, SC June 3, 1941, a daughter of the late Clyde Humphries and Era Batchelor Humphries. She was a graduate of Hickory Grove High School and retired from Oxford Mills. Mrs. Alexander was a member of Bullock Creek Presbyterian Church where she was a former choir member. She loved singing gospel and blue grass music.
Surviving are a daughter, Dolly Maurice of Sharon; a son, Fredrick Alexander, Jr of Sharon; two sisters: Frances Moss of Smyrna, and Matril Ramsey of York; a brother, Dean Humphries of Hickory Grove; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Alexander was predeceased by a daughter, Paula Moss; a sister, Myrtle Childers and a brother, Leon Humphries.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Bullock Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Craig Marshall.
The family will be at the home, 162 Canupp Rd., Sharon, SC 29742.
SR Holcombe Funeral Home (www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in The Herald on May 6, 2019