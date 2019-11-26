Mrs. Gennette Rousey Grant, 90, died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday November 26, 2019 Armenia United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Clay Waldrip officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside and other times at the home. Mrs. Grant was born March 30, 1929 in Elberton, GA and was a daughter of the late Roy Lee Rousey and Willie Lucille Guest Rousey. She was a graduate of Elberton High School and was retired from Chester Telephone as an Operator. Mrs. Grant was a member of First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lee Grant and one sister, Alder Stowers. Mrs. Grant is survived by two sons, Richard R. "Ricky" Grant (Lisa) of Chester, SC and Henry Lee Grant, Jr ( Mary) of Greenwood, SC; four grandchildren, Ben Grant (Brittany) of Chester, SC, Christy Hewitt of Spartanburg, SC, Henry Lee "Trey" Grant, III of Greenwood, SC and William H. "Will" Grant of Anderson, SC; nine great-grandchildren, Christy Lake Hewitt, Elizabeth Lee Hewitt, Mary Elliott Hewitt, Haley Grant, William Harris Grant Jr., Laken Grant, Katelyn Elizabeth Grant, Henry Levi Grant and Hunter Benjamin Grant.,; MiKayla Lancaster of Chester, SC whom she loved as a granddaughter. one sister, Wilma Belk of Rock Hill, SC; numerus nieces and nephews. The family would like to send a special "Thank You" to our angels on earth, her caregivers who were like family. Genelle Campbell and Beth Campbell, also to Amy Pressley from Hospice Care of South Carolina for her loving care. Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 1639 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or to First Baptist Church ,102 Church Street, Chester, SC 29706.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 26, 2019