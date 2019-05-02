Mr. George Emerson Bailey, 93, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.
A memorial graveside service will be held 2:30 PM Friday, May 3, 2019 at Forest Hills Cemetery, with Dr. Tom Patterson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service, graveside.
Born in Lubeck, WV, Mr. Bailey was the son of the late Walter E. Bailey and Clara B. Hofmann. He was a US Marine Veteran serving during WWII and was there for the raising of the flag at Iwo Jima. He was a member of the Ohio State Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 168 since the 1940s and worked on many of the power plants built in the US.
Survivors include his wife, Rita Nelson Bailey; his daughter, Deanna Riggs; grandchildren, Brian Riggs (Carrie) and Michael Riggs (Julie); great grandchildren, Tyler Bennett, Kimberleigh Riggs, and Alex Riggs, all of Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is serving the family. Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 2, 2019