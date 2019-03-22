Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George C. Thompson. View Sign

Mr. George C. Thompson, 77, of Richburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.



George was born on March 29, 1941 in Seneca, SC, son of the late Alonzo and Vera Mae Sims Thompson.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jackie B. Thompson.



A past Grand Patron of the Eastern Star in SC, Mr. Thompson was a lifetime member of the Richburg Chapter #213 and Corinthian Chapter #297. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #676 in Charlotte and a lifetime member of the Richburg Lodge #89. He was affiliated with the York Rite and Scottish Rite in Rock Hill and Columbia. A member of the Oasis Shriners and the Ragtop Unit. A loyal member of the Edgemoor ARP Church, he also served as an Elder and Elder Emeritus.



He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 27 years, Elizabeth "Ann" Thompson; daughters, Darlene Thompson-Larrimore and husband, Greg of Southport, NC and Kathy Compton and husband, Harry of Clover, SC; grandchildren, Hannah Lewis and husband, Sam and Tyler Thompson and wife, Samantha; and one great-grandson, Kenneth Lewis.



The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 P.M., on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Edgemoor ARP Church. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 P.M. Burial will take place in Edgemoor ARP Church Cemetery with a reception to be held after in the Fellowship Hall of the Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Edgemoor ARP Church, The Youth Fund or The Education Book Fund, 2135 Starnes Road, Edgemoor, SC 29712 or to The Estarl Scholarship Fund, C/O Kathy Gerner, Grand Secretary, Grand Chapter of SC, 532 Greenbriar Drive, Seneca, SC 29678.



