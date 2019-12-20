Mr. George Conrad Lindsay Jr, 70, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Leeds Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Black officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, December 20, 2019 at Barron Funeral Home. Mr. Lindsay was born April 08, 1949 in Chester, SC and was a son of the late George Hennis Lindsay I and Odette Darby Lindsay. He received his GED while serving in the Marines and attended Fruitland Bible College. He was a highly Decorated Combat Veteran of the U.S. Marines having served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged with 2 Purple Hearts, 2 Silver Stars, The Navy Achievement Medal and also received the Quilt of Valor. Mr. Lindsay was a former store manager with Bilo of Rockingham, NC, was a long distance truck driver and a Baptist Minister. He was former commandant of the Chester Devil Dogs US Marine Corp. Mr. Lindsay was a member of Leeds Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife Sue Lindsay; two sons, Lee Lindsay (Lisa) of Myrtle Beach, SC and George H. Lindsay II (Karen) of Chester, SC; one daughter, Lynn Hawkins of Chester, SC; one brother, Sonny Lindsay ( Sandy) of Charlotte, NC; three grandchildren, Taylor Lindsay of Lancaster, SC, Hayden Hawkins of Laurens, SC and Jarrett Hawkins of Chester, SC; one great-grandson. Memorials may be made to National Office, 161 N. Clark Suite 3550 Chicago IL 60601 or Chester County Devil Dogs, US Marine Corp, 154 Main St. Chester SC, 29706.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald on Dec. 20, 2019