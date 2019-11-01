Mr. George Sherman pass away on October 25, 2019. Funeral Services will be Saturday November 2, 1:00 pm at Indian Hill A.M.E Zion Church Fort Mill, SC. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Reverend Annette Boular will officiate and eulogize. He is survived by his daughter Nannette Moore(Will) of Fort Mill; One grandchild Tanyia Chanel Williams(Kaderrick); Five great-grandchildren Jalen Thames, Serenity Mack, E'zekyil Williams, Kaidence Williams, A'Ziya Williams. Services are entrusted to Gilmore Mortuary 401 West Sugar Creek Rd. Charlotte, NC
Published in The Herald on Nov. 1, 2019