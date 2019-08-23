In Loving Memory George Frank Ruckart, age of 58 passed away on August 19, 2019. Please join us for a Memorial Service honoring George's Life the family will be meeting from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Grace Ministries 1511 Mt. Holly Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730 followed by service at 11:00 a.m. Tim Boan, officiating. He was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Totherow. He is survived by his daughter, Ashlyn McManus (Brett), a son, Chad Ruckart (Stacey), mother, Pat Hollingsworth, sisters, Teresa Bracken, Sandy Moore, 5 grandchildren. He joined the United States Army. He worked as a Motor Transport Operator in the Army National Guard. He retired from Bowater. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 23, 2019