George Franklin Arant passed on to God, December 6, 2019. Frank was born November 9, 1946. He graduated from Rock Hill High in 1965. Frank was in the United States Marine Corp, serving in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart from wounds sustained there.He graduated from the University of South Carolina in January of 1972. Frank was self employed and worked in the employment placement industry for over 30 years. Frank's parents, now deceased, were Ben and Margie Arant of Rock Hill. Frank has one sister, Barbara j. Pittman and husband Ronnie.Frank was married to Alana Alice Arant for over 36 years. He is dearly loved also by his stepchildren: Tammy Nixon and husband Todd of Canton, NC, Terry Ballard and husband Charles of Wingate, NC and Kenneth Russell and wife Shelia of Pearl, MS. He is also loved by and enjoyed being a grandfather to Carson King, Connor King, Noah Nixon, Kelsey Atkinson, Samantha Hester and husband Tom. Frank was a precious person and we've all been blessed to have shared his life.No services will be scheduled at this time.Memorials may be made to the .Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center is proudly serving the Arant family.Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com Published in The Herald on Dec. 15, 2019

