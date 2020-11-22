George Meyer

January 15, 1934 - November 4, 2020

York, South Carolina -

George M. Meyer 86 of York SC died peacefully in his sleep at home on November 4 after voting. He was born Jan. 15, 1934 in Charlotte NC to George M. Meyer Jr and Margaret Hoover Meyer. He was an active member of Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, doing much research and preserving the Old Slave Graveyard and Building a memorial Garden both at the church. He graduated from NC State University and worked as a civil engineer for several companies including Concrete Materials in Charlotte NC, Paul N. Howard Co. in Greensboro NC, Harbert Construct and ITT overseas in Al Ain, UAE and Jeddah Saudi Arabia. He was Deputy Project Manager with Negev Airbase Constructors building an airbase to house 2,000 people with housing, mess halls, hospital, fire department and police. After returning to the USA he opened a Civil Engineering Firm in Stuart Fla. with Jim Wynn. He last worked at Atkins Engineering in Miami Florida as a forensic engineer. He retired in 2000 and moved into his home on the lake in York SC. He is survived by Margaret P. Meyer, sister of Taylorsville NC. He loved duck hunting trips and scuba diving. He was a Cove Keeper, a Community Watch Director, a living legend with SOS Myrtle Beach, past director of NC Society of Engineers, member Abu Dhabi Sailing club, member Jacksonville Fla Beach Bop Society and PADI Master Scuba Diver.

Memorial service will be held outside at the Memorial Garden of Allison Creek Presbyterian Church on Sunday Nov. 22 at 1 PM.

Bratton Funeral Home is handling on line condolences

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, 5780 Allison Creek Rd. York SC 29745





